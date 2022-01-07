Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $614,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $152.78 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

