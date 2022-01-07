Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 944,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,915,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $153.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

