Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth $202,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

ME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ME opened at 6.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.14. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 5.89 and a 1 year high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.