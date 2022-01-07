Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE AA opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

