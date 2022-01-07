Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 383,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5,860.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,457 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

