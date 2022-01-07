Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $131.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

