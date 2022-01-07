Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,752 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $114.58 and a one year high of $187.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

