Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,185 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

