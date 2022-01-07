Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 22,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.