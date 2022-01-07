Morgan Stanley Cuts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $91.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of DNLI opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.02 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,321,874. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

