Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $417.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $374.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.