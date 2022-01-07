Morgan Stanley Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $3.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

AVRO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). As a group, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

