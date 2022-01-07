Morgan Stanley Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $22.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

