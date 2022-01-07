Morgan Stanley Raises Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €120.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 94,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,443. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

