Morgan Stanley Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.53 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

