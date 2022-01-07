Morgan Stanley Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $63.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $8,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

