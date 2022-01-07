Morpheus.Network Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $79.94 million and $754,157.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

