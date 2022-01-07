MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.23. MorphoSys shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 310 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 21.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MorphoSys by 214.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

