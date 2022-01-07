Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOHCY remained flat at $$7.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

