Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOHCY remained flat at $$7.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

