MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.