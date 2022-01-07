MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €220.00 ($250.00) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €208.93 ($237.42).

ETR MTX opened at €192.50 ($218.75) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €194.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 86.99.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

