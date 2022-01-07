MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.29.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$56.41 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.15 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.95.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.8400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

