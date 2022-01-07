MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1,126.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after buying an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.