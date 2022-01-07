MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $51,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $141.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14.

