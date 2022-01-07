MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of ARE opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

