MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 100 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

ZM stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.23 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.96.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

