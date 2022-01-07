MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 40 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $567.62 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $650.33 and a 200 day moving average of $656.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

