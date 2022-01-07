MV Oil Trust (MVO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 25th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Shares of MVO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,510. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.