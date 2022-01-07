Naka Bodhi Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,381.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $602,051.53 and $5,381.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

