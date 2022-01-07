National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

NESR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR opened at $9.85 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

