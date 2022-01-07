National Bank Financial Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.
TSE ACQ opened at C$40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$24.20 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
