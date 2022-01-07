National Bank Financial Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

TSE ACQ opened at C$40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$24.20 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

