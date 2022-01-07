National Bank Financial Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.89.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$13.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

