National Bank Financial Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

SAND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

