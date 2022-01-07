National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. National Bank has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

