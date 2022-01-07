National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.17

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and traded as low as $77.45. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 2,375 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.