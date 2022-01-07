National Bankshares Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.32.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$10.14 and a 1-year high of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.