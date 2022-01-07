National Express Group (LON:NEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Express Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.58).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.70.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

