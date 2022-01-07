National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.93 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.