National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. National Vision has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Vision by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

