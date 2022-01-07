Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $14.89. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 44,877 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a market cap of $329.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.