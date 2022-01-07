Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.84

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.47. Navigator shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 60,010 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

