NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,969.93

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,969.93 ($26.55) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($25.87), with a volume of 77006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,850 ($24.93).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,262.79. The company has a market capitalization of £886.85 million and a PE ratio of 172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.50) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($402,992.86).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

