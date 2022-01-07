NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NIPNF remained flat at $$45.30 during trading hours on Friday. NEC has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.
About NEC
