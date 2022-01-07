NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPNF remained flat at $$45.30 during trading hours on Friday. NEC has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

