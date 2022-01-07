Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $134,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.