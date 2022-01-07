Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.20. 19,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.25. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

