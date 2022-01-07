Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $117.02. 2,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.