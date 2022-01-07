Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 9.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $48,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after buying an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after buying an additional 322,467 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,193,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,777,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,919. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48.

