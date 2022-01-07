Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $550.37. 35,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,444. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.15.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

