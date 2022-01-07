NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $26.61

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.61, but opened at $27.58. NeoGames shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $581.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

