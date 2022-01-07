NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $26.61

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.61, but opened at $27.58. NeoGames shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a market cap of $581.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.