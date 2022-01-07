Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $103.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NBIX traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

